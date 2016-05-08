Peter Kay's Car Share has been named Best Scripted Comedy at the 2016 BAFTA TV Awards over fellow nominees Chewing Gum, Peep Show and People Just Do Nothing.

The ceremony, held at London's Royal Festival Hall, rewards the best in British television during 2015 and was attended by the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Suranne Jones, Idris Elba, Maisie Williams and Aidan Turner.