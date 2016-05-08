BAFTA TV Awards 2016: Peter Kay's Car Share wins Best Scripted Comedy
Nominees Peter Kay, Michaela Coel and Robert Webb all attended this evening's ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall
Peter Kay's Car Share has been named Best Scripted Comedy at the 2016 BAFTA TV Awards over fellow nominees Chewing Gum, Peep Show and People Just Do Nothing.
The ceremony, held at London's Royal Festival Hall, rewards the best in British television during 2015 and was attended by the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Suranne Jones, Idris Elba, Maisie Williams and Aidan Turner.
Hosted by Graham Norton, this year's BAFTAs celebrated a bumper year for British comedy with individual nominations for Miranda Hart, Sharon Horgan, Toby Jones and Michaela Coel and Peter Kay, creators of Chewing Gum and Car Share respectively.
Going into the evening, the nominations were led by Wolf Hall with four nods, closely followed by Car Share and This is England '90 with three apiece.