BAFTA TV Awards 2016: EastEnders wins Best Soap and Continuing Drama
Britain's biggest soap stars were out in force to walk the red carpet outside London's Royal Festival Hall
EastEnders has seen off competition from rivals Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Holby City to be named Best Soap and Continuing Drama at the 2016 British Academy Television Awards.
The category is always a hotly contested one – 2015 nominees Hollyoaks and Casualty both failed to make this year's shortlist as the stars of Albert Square and Weatherfield swapped the Queen Vic and the Rovers for the swanky ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall.
Going into tonight's awards, the shortlist was led by BBC2 drama Wolf Hall with four nominations, closely followed by This is England '90 and Peter Kay's Car Share with three nods apiece.
The BAFTAs – hosted by Graham Norton – were attended by Idris Elba, Maisie Williams, Martin Freeman, Tom Hiddleston, Suranne Jones, Aidan Turner and many more.