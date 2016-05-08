EastEnders has seen off competition from rivals Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Holby City to be named Best Soap and Continuing Drama at the 2016 British Academy Television Awards.

The category is always a hotly contested one – 2015 nominees Hollyoaks and Casualty both failed to make this year's shortlist as the stars of Albert Square and Weatherfield swapped the Queen Vic and the Rovers for the swanky ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall.