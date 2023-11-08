Want to know who else is nominated and how you can tune in on the night to watch some exciting performances? Read on.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday 15th November at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney. The event will premiere live on Aussie channel Stan at 5pm AEDT.

Unfortunately, UK viewers will not be able to tune in live. However, the awards will be available to stream on ARIA's official YouTube channel from 7:30pm AEDT (that's 8:30am this side of the pond).

ARIA Awards 2023 line-up

The awards have secured an all Aussie line-up this year, which includes performances from G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC.

This event will also commemorate 50 years of Hip Hop in Australia with a special performance presentation. Bliss n Eso, Barkaa, 1200 Techniques, DJ Krissy, and Sound Unlimited Posse will all feature.

Rock band Jet will close the awards with a medley of their hits.

ARIA Awards 2023 presenters

Troye Sivan in The Idol. HBO/Sky

This year's event will be co-hosted by presenter Brooke Boney and comedian Tommy Little. They will be aided by a host of guest presenters including nominees Troye Sivan and Baker Boy, and music legend Dolly Parton.

Speaking of co-hosting the event, Boney said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to co-host the 2023 ARIA Awards alongside Tommy. Music has the power to bring people together, and it’s an honour to be a part of an event that celebrates the incredible talent within Australia's music industry.

"Tommy and I can't wait to bring our energy and love for music to the ARIA stage in Sydney, and we promise you a night filled with laughter, amazing performances, and plenty of celebrations. It's going to be a night to remember!"

Little added: “Brooke Boney and I are the perfect Yin and Yang. She is professional, articulate and extremely hardworking, so I guess I will just do the other bits. I absolutely love Australian music but I am also tone deaf, so this is the closest I will ever get to an ARIA and I can’t wait.”

ARIA Awards 2023 full list of nominees

Album of the Year

DMA’S – How Many Dreams?

G Flip – DRUMMER

Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER

Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

Best Solo Artist

Budjerah – 2step

Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan

Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man

G Flip – DRUMMER

Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER

Jen Cloher – I Am The River, The River Is Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Meg Mac – Matter Of Time

The Kid LAROI – Love Again

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Group presented by Stan

Cub Sport – Jesus At The Gay Bar

DMA’S – How Many Dreams?

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth…

Parkway Drive – Darker Still

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

Charley – TIMEBOMBS

grentperez – When We Were Younger

Pacific Avenue – Flowers

Royal Otis – Sofa Kings

Teenage Dads – Midnight Driving

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – Can I Shower At Yours

Budjerah – Therapy

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Peach PRC – Perfect For You

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Release

FISHER & Aatig – Take It Off

Golden Features – Sisyphus

Lastlings – Perfect World

MK and Dom Dolla – Rhyme Dust

PNAU and Troye Sivan – You Know What I Need

Best Hip Hop/Rap Release

Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER

KAHUKX – NOTHING TO SOMETHING

Kerser – A Gift & A Kers

ONEFOUR feat CG – Comma’s

TKay Maidza and Flume – Silent Assassin

Best Soul/R&B Release

Chanel Loren – Rollin'

Forest Claudette – Mess Around (feat EARTHGANG)

Jade Weazel – Skin

KYE – Ribena

PANIA – P STANDS 4 PLAYA

Best Independent Release presented by PPCA

Cub Sport – Jesus At The Gay Bar

Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan

G Flip – DRUMMER

Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Best Rock Album

Bad//Dreems – Hoo Ha!

DMA’S – How Many Dreams?

G Flip – DRUMMER

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushroom and Lava

Pacific Avenue – Flowers

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Alex Lahey – The Answer Is Always Yes

Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan

Kate Ceberano – My Life Is A Symphony

Mo’Ju – ORO, PLATA, MATA

Tina Arena – Love Saves

Best Country Album

Brad Cox – Acres

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley – Up, Down & Sideways

Fanny Lumsden – Hey Dawn

Henry Wagons – South Of Everywhere

The Wolfe Brothers – Livin’ The Dream

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

DZ Deathrays – RIFF

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth…

Parkway Drive – Darker Still

The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts

These New South Whales – TNSW

Best Blues & Roots Album

Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – So This Is Love

Katie Wighton – The End

The Bamboos – Live At Hamer Hall With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

Ziggy Alberts – DANCING IN THE DARK

Best Children’s Album

Emma Memma – Emma Memma

Peter Combe – Planet Earth 3rd From The Sun

Play School – Very Jazzy Street Party

The Wiggles – Ready, Steady, Wiggle!

Whistle & Trick – Bananas And Other Delicious Things

Best Video presented by YouTube

Can I Shower At Yours – Amy Shark, Mitch Green

Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend – DMA’S, Joel Burrows

Gila Monster – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Spod

Give You Love – Jessica Mauboy, Rowena Rasmussen; Joel Rasmussen

Good Enough – G Flip, Kyle Caulfield

LOLA – MAY-A, Murli Dhir

Lookin’ Out – King Stingray, Sam Brumby

Manic Dream Pixie – Peaches PRC, Kyle Caulfield

Stay Blessed – Genesis Owusu, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore

Therapy – Budjerah, Murli Dhir, Made In Katana Studios

Best Australian Live Act

Baker Boy – Regional Vic Tour

Brad Cox – ACRES TOUR

Budjerah – Budjerah Australian Tour

DMA’S – DMA’S Live at Falls Festival

Dom Dolla – Dom Dolla Australian Summer Festival Tour

G Flip – DRUMMER Australian Tour

Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE TOUR

King Stingray – That’s Where I Wanna Be Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL – RÜFÜS DU SOL AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR

Tame Impala – Slow Rush Tour

Song of the Year presented by YouTube

Budjerah – Therapy

Day1 feat KAHUKX – MBAPPÉ

Dean Lewis – How Do I Say Goodbye

Joji – Die For You

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Luude and Mattafix – Big City Life

MK and Dom Dolla – Rhyme Dust

R3hab and Amy Shark – Sway My Way

The Kid LAROI – Love Again

Troye Sivan – Rush

Most Popular International Artist

Taylor Swift Getty Images

Beyonce – Renaissance

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

Ed Sheeran – ‘–

Luke Combs – Gettin’ Old

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Morgan Wallen – One Thing At A Time

Nicki Minaj – Queens Radio

P!NK – Trustfall

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Cover Art

Connor Dewhurst for Brad Cox – ACRES

Harry Allen – Studio Balcony for Private Function – 370HSSV 0773H

Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost) – Everything Was Green – Forest Claudette

Peach PRC, Billy Zammit for Manic Dream Pixie – Peach PRC

Sam Netterfiled, Mia Rankin – Jesus At The Gay Bar – Cub Sport

Engineer – Best Engineered Release

Dann Hume, Chris Collins, Matt Corby for Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine

Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man

Eric J Dobowsky, Sam Teskey, Wayne Connelly for The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

Simon Cohen, Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER

Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – Rush

Producer – Best Produced Release presented by Neumann

Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER

Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man

Matt Corby, Chris Collins, Nat Dunn, Alex Henrikssen for Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine

M-Phazes for Ruel – 4th Wall

Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Classical Album:

Australian Chamber Orchestra/Richard Tognetti – Indies & Idols

Ensemble Offspring – To Listen, To Sing – Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers

Neil Gaiman and FourPlay String Quartet – Signs Of Life

Roger Benedict and Simon Tedeschi – Dubussy – Ravel

Various Artists – Genevieve Lacey: Breathing Space

Best Jazz Album

Lance Gurisik – Cull Portal

Mike Nock – Hearing

Sinj Clarke – The Height Of Love

Surprise Chef – Education & Recreation

The Vampires featuring Chris Abrahams – Nightjar

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album presented by Stan

Brett Aplin and Burkhard Dallwitz – Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey

Helena Czajka – Unseen Skies

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Northey – Blueback

Sophie Payton (GORDI), Jason Fernandez – RIDE

Various Artists – John Farnham: Finding The Voice

Best World Music Album

Byron Mark – Odyssey

East of West – Moving Home

Joseph Tawadros – Those Who Came Before Us

Mick Dick – Id of RA

Songs of Disappearance – Australian Frog Calls

