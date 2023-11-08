ARIA Awards 2023 date, presenters, line-up, full list of nominees
Everything you need to know about this year's ARIA Awards, including who will perform and the full list of nominees.
The biggest names in Aussie music are set to come together this month for a glamorous night of celebrating the industry.
This year's ARIA Awards features 29 categories, with the likes of Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue and G Flip all up for prizes.
Want to know who else is nominated and how you can tune in on the night to watch some exciting performances? Read on.
ARIA Awards 2023 date
The ceremony will take place on Wednesday 15th November at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney. The event will premiere live on Aussie channel Stan at 5pm AEDT.
Unfortunately, UK viewers will not be able to tune in live. However, the awards will be available to stream on ARIA's official YouTube channel from 7:30pm AEDT (that's 8:30am this side of the pond).
ARIA Awards 2023 line-up
The awards have secured an all Aussie line-up this year, which includes performances from G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC.
This event will also commemorate 50 years of Hip Hop in Australia with a special performance presentation. Bliss n Eso, Barkaa, 1200 Techniques, DJ Krissy, and Sound Unlimited Posse will all feature.
Rock band Jet will close the awards with a medley of their hits.
ARIA Awards 2023 presenters
This year's event will be co-hosted by presenter Brooke Boney and comedian Tommy Little. They will be aided by a host of guest presenters including nominees Troye Sivan and Baker Boy, and music legend Dolly Parton.
Speaking of co-hosting the event, Boney said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to co-host the 2023 ARIA Awards alongside Tommy. Music has the power to bring people together, and it’s an honour to be a part of an event that celebrates the incredible talent within Australia's music industry.
"Tommy and I can't wait to bring our energy and love for music to the ARIA stage in Sydney, and we promise you a night filled with laughter, amazing performances, and plenty of celebrations. It's going to be a night to remember!"
Little added: “Brooke Boney and I are the perfect Yin and Yang. She is professional, articulate and extremely hardworking, so I guess I will just do the other bits. I absolutely love Australian music but I am also tone deaf, so this is the closest I will ever get to an ARIA and I can’t wait.”
ARIA Awards 2023 full list of nominees
Album of the Year
DMA’S – How Many Dreams?
G Flip – DRUMMER
Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER
Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine
The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way
Best Solo Artist
Budjerah – 2step
Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan
Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man
G Flip – DRUMMER
Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER
Jen Cloher – I Am The River, The River Is Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Meg Mac – Matter Of Time
The Kid LAROI – Love Again
Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Group presented by Stan
Cub Sport – Jesus At The Gay Bar
DMA’S – How Many Dreams?
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth…
Parkway Drive – Darker Still
The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way
Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist
Charley – TIMEBOMBS
grentperez – When We Were Younger
Pacific Avenue – Flowers
Royal Otis – Sofa Kings
Teenage Dads – Midnight Driving
Best Pop Release
Amy Shark – Can I Shower At Yours
Budjerah – Therapy
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Peach PRC – Perfect For You
Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Dance/Electronic Release
FISHER & Aatig – Take It Off
Golden Features – Sisyphus
Lastlings – Perfect World
MK and Dom Dolla – Rhyme Dust
PNAU and Troye Sivan – You Know What I Need
Best Hip Hop/Rap Release
Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER
KAHUKX – NOTHING TO SOMETHING
Kerser – A Gift & A Kers
ONEFOUR feat CG – Comma’s
TKay Maidza and Flume – Silent Assassin
Best Soul/R&B Release
Chanel Loren – Rollin'
Forest Claudette – Mess Around (feat EARTHGANG)
Jade Weazel – Skin
KYE – Ribena
PANIA – P STANDS 4 PLAYA
Best Independent Release presented by PPCA
Cub Sport – Jesus At The Gay Bar
Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan
G Flip – DRUMMER
Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Best Rock Album
Bad//Dreems – Hoo Ha!
DMA’S – How Many Dreams?
G Flip – DRUMMER
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushroom and Lava
Pacific Avenue – Flowers
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Alex Lahey – The Answer Is Always Yes
Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan
Kate Ceberano – My Life Is A Symphony
Mo’Ju – ORO, PLATA, MATA
Tina Arena – Love Saves
Best Country Album
Brad Cox – Acres
Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley – Up, Down & Sideways
Fanny Lumsden – Hey Dawn
Henry Wagons – South Of Everywhere
The Wolfe Brothers – Livin’ The Dream
Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album
DZ Deathrays – RIFF
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth…
Parkway Drive – Darker Still
The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts
These New South Whales – TNSW
Best Blues & Roots Album
Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – So This Is Love
Katie Wighton – The End
The Bamboos – Live At Hamer Hall With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way
Ziggy Alberts – DANCING IN THE DARK
Best Children’s Album
Emma Memma – Emma Memma
Peter Combe – Planet Earth 3rd From The Sun
Play School – Very Jazzy Street Party
The Wiggles – Ready, Steady, Wiggle!
Whistle & Trick – Bananas And Other Delicious Things
Best Video presented by YouTube
Can I Shower At Yours – Amy Shark, Mitch Green
Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend – DMA’S, Joel Burrows
Gila Monster – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Spod
Give You Love – Jessica Mauboy, Rowena Rasmussen; Joel Rasmussen
Good Enough – G Flip, Kyle Caulfield
LOLA – MAY-A, Murli Dhir
Lookin’ Out – King Stingray, Sam Brumby
Manic Dream Pixie – Peaches PRC, Kyle Caulfield
Stay Blessed – Genesis Owusu, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore
Therapy – Budjerah, Murli Dhir, Made In Katana Studios
Best Australian Live Act
Baker Boy – Regional Vic Tour
Brad Cox – ACRES TOUR
Budjerah – Budjerah Australian Tour
DMA’S – DMA’S Live at Falls Festival
Dom Dolla – Dom Dolla Australian Summer Festival Tour
G Flip – DRUMMER Australian Tour
Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE TOUR
King Stingray – That’s Where I Wanna Be Tour
RÜFÜS DU SOL – RÜFÜS DU SOL AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR
Tame Impala – Slow Rush Tour
Song of the Year presented by YouTube
Budjerah – Therapy
Day1 feat KAHUKX – MBAPPÉ
Dean Lewis – How Do I Say Goodbye
Joji – Die For You
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Luude and Mattafix – Big City Life
MK and Dom Dolla – Rhyme Dust
R3hab and Amy Shark – Sway My Way
The Kid LAROI – Love Again
Troye Sivan – Rush
Most Popular International Artist
Beyonce – Renaissance
Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
Ed Sheeran – ‘–
Luke Combs – Gettin’ Old
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Morgan Wallen – One Thing At A Time
Nicki Minaj – Queens Radio
P!NK – Trustfall
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Best Cover Art
Connor Dewhurst for Brad Cox – ACRES
Harry Allen – Studio Balcony for Private Function – 370HSSV 0773H
Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost) – Everything Was Green – Forest Claudette
Peach PRC, Billy Zammit for Manic Dream Pixie – Peach PRC
Sam Netterfiled, Mia Rankin – Jesus At The Gay Bar – Cub Sport
Engineer – Best Engineered Release
Dann Hume, Chris Collins, Matt Corby for Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine
Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man
Eric J Dobowsky, Sam Teskey, Wayne Connelly for The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way
Simon Cohen, Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER
Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – Rush
Producer – Best Produced Release presented by Neumann
Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER
Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man
Matt Corby, Chris Collins, Nat Dunn, Alex Henrikssen for Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine
M-Phazes for Ruel – 4th Wall
Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Classical Album:
Australian Chamber Orchestra/Richard Tognetti – Indies & Idols
Ensemble Offspring – To Listen, To Sing – Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers
Neil Gaiman and FourPlay String Quartet – Signs Of Life
Roger Benedict and Simon Tedeschi – Dubussy – Ravel
Various Artists – Genevieve Lacey: Breathing Space
Best Jazz Album
Lance Gurisik – Cull Portal
Mike Nock – Hearing
Sinj Clarke – The Height Of Love
Surprise Chef – Education & Recreation
The Vampires featuring Chris Abrahams – Nightjar
Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album presented by Stan
Brett Aplin and Burkhard Dallwitz – Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey
Helena Czajka – Unseen Skies
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Northey – Blueback
Sophie Payton (GORDI), Jason Fernandez – RIDE
Various Artists – John Farnham: Finding The Voice
Best World Music Album
Byron Mark – Odyssey
East of West – Moving Home
Joseph Tawadros – Those Who Came Before Us
Mick Dick – Id of RA
Songs of Disappearance – Australian Frog Calls
