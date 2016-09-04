The trio tested and debunked myths with Mythbusters hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman for a decade until 2014 when they left the show.

A tweet from Dragon Con, though, a fan convention held in Georgia, suggests that they will be reuniting for their own Netflix series.

What does it all mean? What will the gang tackle on their new show?

A report from site Nerdist claimed that the panel described it as “Mythbusters in Wonderland”.

"The subjects they tackle are those that you find when you ‘go down the rabbit hole on the internet,’" a reader who was at the panel said.

Whatever the series holds in store, it's set to arrive on 9 December.

Watch this space…