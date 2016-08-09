Are Phil and Kirstie a couple?
Is the Location, Location, Location presenters' on-screen flirting a sign that they're more than just good friends?
They might bicker like a married couple – and flirt like one too – but despite having been together as a TV partnership since 2000, Location, Location, Location's Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp are just good friends.
Kirstie's real-life other half is property developer Ben Andersen, who viewers may remember from another Channel 4 show, Kirstie's Homemade Home, in which they restored a house in rural Devon.
Phil – also known for his solo series Relocation: Phil Down Under – is appropriately married to an Australian woman, Fiona.
So any viewers hoping that Phil and Kirstie were a couple will be disappointed – it turns out that all that's between them is a shared passion for property...
A new series of Location, Location, Location starts on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 9th August