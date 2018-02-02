But when Kudrow was discussing online whether there would ever be a third series of the HBO comedy, things got weird. According to Kudrow, Lohan popped up in a Twitter thread to say: "I'll do it!" (Although such a tweet no longer exists.)

But that wasn't the end of it.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kudrow responded: "I thought that was interesting, because number one: it's my show, but also – because someone in our office said that someone from her representative called and pitched her, and he was pretty sure they thought it was a reality show.

"And I thought, 'Well how's that possible?' But if they think it's a reality show, why am I in a red wig calling myself Valerie Cherish? And why would I be on a reality show called The Comeback?

"I mean, that's the whole humiliating joke."