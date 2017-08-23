Ant McPartlin will not be taking a year off I'm a Celebrity says ITV boss
He is irreplaceable says Kevin Lygo
Troubled I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! presenter Ant McPartlin will be returning to the show later this year ITV boss Kevin Lygo has confirmed.
The director of programmes was asked at the Edinburgh Television Festival whether Ant – who has spoken publicly about his addiction issues and stint in rehab – will be assuming his presenting duties alongside co-host Dec when the show returns in mid-November.
And the answer it appears is an emphatic yes.
When is I'm a Celebrity 2017 on TV? Here's everything you need to know about series 17
Lygo replied: “How very dare you! Ant is doing really well and we’re expecting him to return to I’m a Celebrity, so we won’t be resting it."
Asked by interviewer Lauren Laverne if Ant was irreplaceable he said: “Yes.”
More like this
It had been rumoured that ITV was considering resting the show or - gasp! - finding a replacement partner for Dec, with Holly Willoughby said to have been considered.