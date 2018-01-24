It was presented by his widow Lady Forsyth following a performance by Seal of one of Sir Bruce's favourite songs, I've Got You Under My Skin, and a retrospective of his incredible career.

"I know he would have loved this because show business was his life," said Lady Forsyth. "And I also know if he was here this evening he would be saying to all of you, 'it's been nice to see you, to see you nice'."

"It's an honour to pick up this award," said Ant. "We started filming the news series today and we also started filming a little tribute to Sir Bruce."

More like this

Dec added: "We are thrilled and proud and honoured. This one's for you Bruce!"

The National Television Awards announced in October that they would name the entertainment category after Forsyth, whose career in the entertainment industry spanned more than 75 years.

Sir Bruce’s widow Lady Forsyth said at the time that the NTAs had “always had a special place in his heart”.

“My darling Bruce would have been both humbled and delighted to have a National Television Entertainment Award named in his honour."

Advertisement

The National Television Awards 2018 were voted for by the public and hosted by Dermot O'Leary. The event took place at London's O2 arena on Tuesday 23rd January, with guests from across the television industry walking the red carpet.