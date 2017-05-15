However, the show might look slightly different from last it was on air. "We can't have the same studios unfortunately because it's all been changed around,” explained Ant. “But we'll get the team back together and have a bit of fun.”

Whatever form that fun takes, it’ll likely start in SM:TV's classic slot of 9:25am. “We're going to do it on a Saturday morning, I think. Three hours,” said Dec, with Ant following up by asking if that includes an hour of music segment CD:UK. “We're in our forties now!” answered Dec. Perhaps not then.

So, what games would viewers be treated to? The duo previously told us that Friends spoof Chums would feature if the comeback went ahead. We’ve also got our fingers crossed for more Eat My Goal, Postbag and of course Wonky Donkey.