Ant and Dec: the SM:TV Live reunion is happening next year
The duo will return with Cat Deeley to front a special 20th anniversary show of the kids' TV classic
Rejoice, fans of late 90s/early 00s Saturday morning kids' television! Ant and Dec have confirmed that the SM:TV 20th anniversary episode IS happening, and have given us an idea of how long we'll have to wait to see it.
Speaking at the TV Baftas, the presenting duo announced they’d join Cat Deeley for a special edition of the ITV show, two decades after it originally began. “We've had first discussions about it and it looks like it's going to go ahead,” Dec told RadioTimes.com at Sunday night’s ceremony. “Not this September, but August/September next year.”
However, the show might look slightly different from last it was on air. "We can't have the same studios unfortunately because it's all been changed around,” explained Ant. “But we'll get the team back together and have a bit of fun.”
Whatever form that fun takes, it’ll likely start in SM:TV's classic slot of 9:25am. “We're going to do it on a Saturday morning, I think. Three hours,” said Dec, with Ant following up by asking if that includes an hour of music segment CD:UK. “We're in our forties now!” answered Dec. Perhaps not then.
So, what games would viewers be treated to? The duo previously told us that Friends spoof Chums would feature if the comeback went ahead. We’ve also got our fingers crossed for more Eat My Goal, Postbag and of course Wonky Donkey.