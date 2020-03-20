It was recently announced that the family entertainment show would be filmed without a studio audience for the first time in its history, following the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV confirmed the news this week, saying they had to put the "health" of their staff and fans first as COVID-19 continues.

But, that doesn't mean ticketholders and fans will have to miss out on the traditional Saturday Night Takeaway spirit.

SNT is known for getting the audience involved, and that won't stop with all viewers now being at home.

Instead of just sitting back and watching, the Geordie duo want viewers to be a part of Saturday Night's End of the Show Show - and it will only take one minute of filming!

So how do you get involved?

Here's everything you need to know...

What do Ant & Dec want?

At the end of every episode of Saturday Night Takeaway, the boys usually have a performance which they take part in.

This week (Saturday March 21), as there'll be no studio audience, Ant and Dec will be switching things up a little bit and turning things over to the viewers for the End of the Show Show.

"#SaturdayNightTakeaway NEEDS YOU! We have no studio audience this week so we want YOU, the audience at home, to be the stars of the #EndOfTheShowShow....." they wrote on their official Twitter page, as they followed up with instructions on what to do.

How do you get involved?

For Saturday's show, Olly Murs will be singing his massive hit, Dance With Me Tonight, and as he performs Ant and Dec want to see the nation on their feet, dancing alongside Olly, in order to "spread some joy at a time when it's needed the most!!"

If you'd like to get involved, all you have to do is film a video of yourself, family or pets dancing along to: Olly's song and then submit it to www.itv.com/saturdaynighttakeaway/be-part-of-our-end-of-the-show-show

There are a few rules though, which you must follow to get a better chance at making it on screen.

Videos must be at least one minute long and filmed landscape, with you right in the middle of the shot.

You should film in the living room or wherever you watch TV, but avoid filming with a window behind you or with your TV in the frame.

Viewers must be aware that no singing or lip syncing is allowed for the format of this video, as that will be left up to Olly himself.

You are however allowed to get dolled up in your best fancy dress, although it's not compulsory, with the advertisement stating: "Remember, you might be entertaining the nation so don’t hold back!!!"

Good luck!

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturday at 7pm, only on ITV.