The silly promo sees the four superbrains swotting up on what it takes to master dance moves and singing before they appear on live TV for a performance of a Wizard of Oz medley this Saturday.

The Beast demonstrates a bit of Gangnam Style action and The Vixen does a good running man, but really it’s all about Anne. Although you probably never wanted or asked to see Anne Hegerty twerk, tough luck. Here she is:

We really think she should put the book down and take some tips from Shaun, though:

Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief airs Saturday March 11 at 6.45pm on BBC1.