She subsequently stepped back from television roles, focusing on entrepreneurial endeavours including a female-focused social platform named This Girl is On Fire and a podcast titled Mastering Midlife.

However, McLean surprised Loose Women viewers today with an impromptu appearance on the show, where she was given a hero's welcome and shown a montage of her greatest moments on the show.

The broadcaster proceeded to announce exciting news about the programme's upcoming milestone, confirming that viewers can expect her to appear in the special 25th anniversary episode this September.

Christine Lampard responded: "You've been such a fabric and part of the DNA of the show over all those years, so it's going to be a celebration, I think, of Loose Women... it will feel very special to be part of that."

McLean went on to reflect on her experience hosting Loose Women, explaining why she feels it's very different to a typical television presenting job.

Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha, Stacey Solomon and Jane Moore for Loose Women.

She began: "One minute you're talking about global politics... really important things. And then there's laughter, there's sunshine, there's light, there's shade. It's the best show on telly."

Later, McLean continued: "It's funny because when you do a normal presenting job, you do your research on whoever you're interviewing, or if it's a panel discussion on the subject [being talked about].

"But with Loose Women, you are part of the discussion. You have to share parts of your life and your personal life. So when I first joined I was very used to anchoring and presenting, [but] it was quite the transition to talk about yourself."

McLean added: "But actually, going through the ups and downs and highs and lows of my life, I'm so glad that I did it here."

Loose Women airs weekdays on ITV. Stream on ITVX.

