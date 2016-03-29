And the winner of Richard Osman's World Cup of Crisps is...
More than a million votes were cast in the tense (yes, tense) tournament hosted by the Pointless co-host
Published: Tuesday, 29 March 2016 at 8:46 am
After much Twitter voting – and no doubt a whole lot of crisp eating – Richard Osman has crowned his World Cup of Crisps 2016 champion: Pickled Onion Monster Munch.
Yes, when it came to the crunch, it was the Munch that won. Or something less creepy sounding than that.
Wotsits took home second place, Quavers were awarded third place and fourth place went to Walkers Cheese & Onion.
Osman also took some time to defend his World Cup of Crisps after people suggested some of the contenders weren't sufficiently qualified.
Now Osman can put his feet up and probably eat a whole load of Monster Munch. Until 2020 people...
