An original Crystal Maze contestant from 1992 is returning to the rebooted series
But can she do better on her second go inside the dome?
As we’ve mentioned before, Channel 4’s rebooted Crystal Maze has a lot in common with the 90s original – same humour, same format, same zones, and even some of the same behind-the-scenes team – but this week will see its first direct onscreen crossover.
You see, Friday’s episode will include a contestant who actually appeared on the series in its original guise waaaaaay back in 1992, with Heather Grimes (then Heather Wilson) winning her team two crystals (in the Aztec and Medieval Zones) but sadly departing with just a commemorative crystal.
Now, she’s back to try and continue her perfect streak (both games she played in 1992 she won), and you can watch the comparison from her two attempts to conquer the Maze in the video below.
But can Heather, now accompanied by friends rather than by strangers as in the original, finally triumph? Guess we’ll have to watch this Friday to find out…
The Crystal Maze continues on Channel 4 on Fridays at 8.00pm