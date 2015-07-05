Taylor Swift worked on international relations between the USA and Scotland, with her boyfriend Calvin Harris.

Friendly relations between Scotland and America. @calvinharris A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 3, 2015 at 4:33pm PDT

She was even spotted manning the barbecue. Is there nothing that girl can't do?

She cooks too ??? A photo posted by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on Jul 2, 2015 at 9:12pm PDT

And, as if Taylor's day wasn't good enough already, it seems Brit Ed Sheeran also got involved in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson was "feeling seriously patriotic." So much so that she decided to post a video of her belting out The Star Spangled Banner on Instagram...

Vanessa Hudgens was hanging out in Monument Valley covered in stars and stripes...

While Katie Holmes popped on some truly American footwear:

But both were outdone by Kim Kardashian...

Who was probably outdone by Miley Cyrus...

Britney Spears celebrated the day from Disneyland, "the happiest place on earth."

Reese Witherspoon prepped for a patriotic party

Zach Braff celebrated by posting a slightly unusual snap on Twitter

While Modern Family star Sophia Vergara indulged in an impressive BBQ feast...

And Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco posed for a sun-soaked family photo with husband Ryan Sweeting and their three pups.