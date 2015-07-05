American stars celebrate Fourth of July spirit in style
Celebs including Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Kaley Cuoco shared snaps of their Independence Day outfits and patriotic parties while Brits Calvin Harris and Ed Sheeran also got in on the act
Hollywood clearly had a Happy Fourth of July. American Independence Day saw celebs across the pond celebrating in style – and posting pictures and videos on the internet to prove it.
Famous faces took to social media in droves to share their celebrations, complete with festive food, patriotic clothing – and even a little singing.
Taylor Swift worked on international relations between the USA and Scotland, with her boyfriend Calvin Harris.
Friendly relations between Scotland and America. @calvinharris
A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 3, 2015 at 4:33pm PDT
She was even spotted manning the barbecue. Is there nothing that girl can't do?
A photo posted by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on Jul 2, 2015 at 9:12pm PDT
And, as if Taylor's day wasn't good enough already, it seems Brit Ed Sheeran also got involved in the celebrations.
Meanwhile, Kate Hudson was "feeling seriously patriotic." So much so that she decided to post a video of her belting out The Star Spangled Banner on Instagram...
Vanessa Hudgens was hanging out in Monument Valley covered in stars and stripes...
While Katie Holmes popped on some truly American footwear:
But both were outdone by Kim Kardashian...
Who was probably outdone by Miley Cyrus...
Britney Spears celebrated the day from Disneyland, "the happiest place on earth."
Reese Witherspoon prepped for a patriotic party
Zach Braff celebrated by posting a slightly unusual snap on Twitter
While Modern Family star Sophia Vergara indulged in an impressive BBQ feast...
And Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco posed for a sun-soaked family photo with husband Ryan Sweeting and their three pups.
Trying desperately to get a family photo ??????? happy birthday America!!
A photo posted by @normancook on Jul 4, 2015 at 3:56pm PDT