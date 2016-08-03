Holden joins the 13-part series as guest star Miss Pentangle, the headmistress of Miss Pentangle’s Academy of Witches who visits Cackle’s Academy for a spelling bee competition.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of The Worst Witch. It’s such a fantastic, magical world with incredible characters that you can completely lose yourself in," she said.

The presenter and Britain's Got Talent judge joins a long list of famous faces who are giving new life to Jill Murphy's books.

More like this

Bella Ramsey takes on the role of Mildred Hubble, with Meibh Campbell and Tamara Smart as her friends Maud Spellbody and Enid Nightshade. Jenny Richardson will play Ethel Hallow (a role originally portrayed by Oscar nominee Felicity Jones).

Clare Higgins (Doctor Who, The Golden Compass, Downton Abbey) stars as headteacher Miss Cackle, Raquel Cassidy (Downton Abbey, Jonathan Creek, Teachers) is Mildred’s fearsome Deputy Head Miss Hardbroom, Wendy Craig (The Royal, Reggie Perrin, The Forsyte Saga, Butterflies) is chanting teacher, Miss Bat, Nicola Stephenson (Clocking Off, The Chase, Emmerdale) is Ms Hubble and Kacey Ainsworth (EastEnders, Granchester, Call The Midwife) plays Miss Gullet.

Additional cast confirmed are Philip Martin Brown (Waterloo Road) as Cackle’s only teaching wizard, Algernon Rowan-Webb, and Nicholas Jones (Law And Order, Foyles War) as the Great Wizard.

The fondly remembered original TV adaptation of The Worst Witch ran for three series between 1998 and 2001 on ITV.

Advertisement

The Worst Witch will be will be shown on CBBC in early 2017