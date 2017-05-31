Why does Jeremy Corbyn love allotments? Thank you for the jam @jeremycorbyn pic.twitter.com/QNuxszpxZM — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 30, 2017

He uses the fruit he grows to make jam, and he presented a pot to the One Show...

He also has a passion for decorative manhole covers (no, really), so hosts Ore Oduba and Alex Jones quizzed him on them...

But if that all sounds a bit twee, Corbyn proved he's still got game, shooting this cheeky wink at Alex Jones as they shared a joke...

And what about that key question – does he agree with Theresa May that there are boys' jobs and girls' jobs...?

And if all this makes you feel like Jeremy Corbyn might be a warm, genuine, down to earth human being as well as a politician, then it's safe to say you're not alone...