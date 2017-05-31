Allotments, jam and manhole covers: Jeremy Corbyn's One Show appearance charms viewers
Twitter users described the Labour leader as "warm", "down to earth" and "human" following his interview on the BBC1 magazine show
Following PM Theresa May's stint on the red sofa earlier this month, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn got his chance to show viewers the man behind the politician, and they certainly learnt a lot.
When he wants to relax and unwind, Corbyn visits his allotment...
Why does Jeremy Corbyn love allotments? Thank you for the jam @jeremycorbyn pic.twitter.com/QNuxszpxZM
— BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 30, 2017
He uses the fruit he grows to make jam, and he presented a pot to the One Show...
He also has a passion for decorative manhole covers (no, really), so hosts Ore Oduba and Alex Jones quizzed him on them...
But if that all sounds a bit twee, Corbyn proved he's still got game, shooting this cheeky wink at Alex Jones as they shared a joke...
And what about that key question – does he agree with Theresa May that there are boys' jobs and girls' jobs...?
And if all this makes you feel like Jeremy Corbyn might be a warm, genuine, down to earth human being as well as a politician, then it's safe to say you're not alone...