Well, babes, let me set the scene… my sofa is massive. I'm talking a sink-in-and-you-don't-get-up-for-hours sort of sofa. It's a lovely rich brown, so cosy. My son Aidan and I chose it, because he normally brings about 10 mates over, and they could never fit before. Right above the television, there's a beautiful picture of my late mum, so she's always watching TV with me.

Who controls the remote?

I'm the queen of the scroll. If Aidan is around, I might let him have a little go – it depends if he's making the tea.

What have you been watching?

Black Mirror season 7 properly messed with my head, but I loved it. I'm obsessed with Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight Australia, and am catching up on Celebrity Big Brother.

Alison Hammond. Lia Toby/Getty Images for the NTA's

You appeared in Big Brother in 2002. How has reality TV changed?

There was no social media. You didn't have that instant judgement from people, apart from when you came out and heard people clapping or booing. Now people tell you how they feel online.

You also appeared on Celebrity Fit Club in 2004, which doesn’t feel like a show that would be made now.

It was a different time back then, wasn't it? All about body shaming. I remember doing Hole in the Wall [in 2009] wearing that silver outfit and they didn't care that we didn’t look great. They just let us wear it. I'm glad that times have changed and we're embracing everybody, no matter what they look like.

In your new show, Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend, you spend 48 hours with celebrities including Sir Lenny Henry, Jimmy Carr and Mel B. How do you get them to open up?

The fact they've said yes to do my show, they know we're going to go deep with the chat. I would never ask a question that I wouldn’t want to be asked myself, but I'm quite an open book. As long as it's respectful and they’re comfortable, I'll ask anything. And even if they’re not comfortable, sometimes you have to go there. I ask all the questions you’re thinking at home.

Perrie and her mum Debbie are reunited with Mrs Lawson, the surgeon who saved Perrie’s life as a child. BBC Studios

Which of your celebrity interviews has been the most memorable?

Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling was the worst because I didn't get any content for the film [Blade Runner 2049] at all. It's the best interview if you want to cheer yourself up – you’re gonna laugh. I could never, ever re-create that situation. Ryan was in a good mood and so was Harrison. To be the one who made Harrison laugh like that was just brilliant. Not everyone finds the Hammond funny, you know!

Do you like being interviewed?

No, I like to be in control all the time.

What’s the interview question I should be asking you?

"Are you happy?' Because not many people ask that.

Well, Alison, are you happy?

I'm so happy! I’m in such a good place. I’m 50, I’ve done everything I needed to do in life, and now I’m just enjoying it! I’ve had hard times, and I know television is fickle, so tomorrow I could be out of work. This might not be for ever, so you’ve got to enjoy every single day, and it’s not the end of the world if it ends. I could go get a job in Tesco and be more than happy there as well.

In 2021, you were the first black presenter to be shortlisted for an NTA. Do you feel like a role model?

No, but I get letters from people who say that I’ve encouraged them to be more confident. It’s pressure when you call someone a role model – I’m not perfect, I get things wrong. But it’s really important to have people on the telly who everyone can relate to. My life has changed a little, but I’m still the same old Alison. I still clean my own house. There’s no difference other than I’m doing well on TV.

Alison Hammond's Big Weekend begins on Friday 16th May at 8:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

