"He has been in poor health for some time, but was cracking jokes to the last."

Mitchell became a household name while playing loudmouthed Garnett, whose love for the East End – and West Ham football club - knew no bounds.

In spin-off In Sickness and In Health he certainly proved that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=458Xuj7m2Ns

Stars of the comedy world have been paying tribute to the actor on Twitter.