Alf Garnett actor Warren Mitchell dies aged 89
The star of long-running BBC comedy Till Death Us Do part passed away this morning
Published: Saturday, 14 November 2015 at 11:30 am
Warren Mitchell, who played Alf Garnett in BBC's Till Death Us Do part, has died at the age of 89.
"Sadly we can confirm Warren Mitchell died in the early hours of Saturday, November 14, surrounded by his family", his family said in an official statement.
"He has been in poor health for some time, but was cracking jokes to the last."
Mitchell became a household name while playing loudmouthed Garnett, whose love for the East End – and West Ham football club - knew no bounds.
In spin-off In Sickness and In Health he certainly proved that.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=458Xuj7m2Ns
Stars of the comedy world have been paying tribute to the actor on Twitter.
