This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

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“You can’t really design gardens by committee,” says Alan Titchmarsh, “but we’ve done our best!” The committee in question features Titchmarsh, King Charles, David Beckham and Frances Tophill.

Though Titchmarsh, who has just turned 77, is quick to credit Tophill as the driving force behind the Curious Garden, the project was made easier by Titchmarsh’s longstanding friendship with the King.

“We first met in 1986,” he says. “I’ve walked around his gardens with him on many occasions, but when he acceded to the throne, I was prepared for horticulture not to occupy quite the same place in his heart and daily life. But nothing could have been further from the truth.

“The King has done more for horticulture, gardening, natural history and the environment than anybody else, apart from David Attenborough,” he continues. “His energy is mind-blowing. He’s enthusiastic, but also pragmatic. The King gets stuck in – he doesn’t just say something should be done, he instigates it.”

TV gardener and presenter Alan Titchmarsh. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

So, if the King “still has the fire in his eyes”, what about Beckham’s commitment? “David’s a really keen gardener,” says Titchmarsh. “I’ve been to his garden and talked to him about it. He’s obsessed with it; I have that in common with him as well. David has discovered the therapy of growing things.”

Is that also why the King remains so keen on gardening? “Gardening has given him a lot of solace,” says Titchmarsh. “But it’s also good for the planet, for wildlife and natural history – and these are things he’s passionate about.”

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