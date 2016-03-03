The match is taking place outside BBC MediaCityUK in Salford, and started at 9:15am this morning, with the final whistle set to blow on Saturday at 6:15pm.

Shearer is captaining the Match of the Day team while ex-Wales player Savage leads the radio squad.

It's the second time they've competed for the charity; two years ago the pair raced to be the first to sit on all 90,000 seats in Wembley Stadium. That time Shearer was victorious.

Things started off nice and gently...

Some famous faces popped by

A bit of music to set the mood

It's a long day, but spirits are high

The first goal came from Mr Robbie Savage

And both sides have kept them coming

There have been some tumbles...

Even Hacker T Dog is getting ready to show off his moves

You can keep up with the whole thing online

And donations are going to great causes

Sport Relief's Night of TV airs on BBC1 on Friday 18 March at 7pm