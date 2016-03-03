Alan Shearer and Robbie Savage kick off epic 5-a-side football match for Sport Relief
57 hours of footie – better get the ice baths ready
Today footy legends Alan Shearer and Robbie Savage kicked-off (literally) a 57-hour-long, 5-a-side game to raise money for Sport Relief.
By the end more than 1,000 players will have taken part in the BBC 5 Live vs Match of the Day grudge match, playing the equivalent of a whole Premier League season for one club.
The match is taking place outside BBC MediaCityUK in Salford, and started at 9:15am this morning, with the final whistle set to blow on Saturday at 6:15pm.
Shearer is captaining the Match of the Day team while ex-Wales player Savage leads the radio squad.
It's the second time they've competed for the charity; two years ago the pair raced to be the first to sit on all 90,000 seats in Wembley Stadium. That time Shearer was victorious.
Things started off nice and gently...
Little warm up - 15 minutes to go #5liveaside @RobbieSavage8 @alanshearer #SR16 https://t.co/D74JzdXxW9 pic.twitter.com/vqpUwLHzS8
— Sport Relief (@sportrelief) March 3, 2016
Some famous faces popped by
A bit of music to set the mood
It's a fanfare welcome for @RobbieSavage8 & @alanshearer #5liveaside https://t.co/D74JzdXxW9 pic.twitter.com/xcuF94pyj5
— Sport Relief (@sportrelief) March 3, 2016
It's a long day, but spirits are high
The first goal came from Mr Robbie Savage
And both sides have kept them coming
There have been some tumbles...
Even Hacker T Dog is getting ready to show off his moves
You can keep up with the whole thing online
And donations are going to great causes
Sport Relief's Night of TV airs on BBC1 on Friday 18 March at 7pm