OK, if you insist – said to celebrate “all things from the rock ‘n’ roll era”, Prom Night Live will see an ordinary British school hall transformed into a classic US-style prom, complete with live music performances, special guests and a Prom King and Queen plucked from the attendees. Oh, and there’ll also be a look at the fashion from the decade for people more interested in dancing shoes than the dancing itself.

Speaking about the event, Alan Carr said: “I love Grease, so I cannot wait to step inside the 1950s for Prom Night Live. This must make me Northampton’s answer to Vince Fontaine.”

Channel 4 entertainment commissioning editor Syeda Irtizaali added: “Prom Night Live will celebrate the iconic music and fashion of the 1950s in a uniquely Channel 4 event. We’re excited to have the brilliant team at [producing house] Monkey and Alan combine their entertainment talents on this big celebratory night of programming.”

Looks like Rock ‘n’ Roll is here to stay after all, and all we can say is it sounds… electrifying!

Prom Night Live will air on Channel 4 in July