There's Amanda Abbington reciting Pharell's Happy (and she's nominated partner Martin Freeman – we'll keep an eye out for his effort).

Her Sherlock co-star has drawn on his wealth of Shakespearean experience for this stirring number.

Mark Bonnar should win an Olivier for his rendition of Psy's Gangnam Style:

More like this

Sanjeev Bhaskar ran over the time limit for his take on Beatles song I Am The Walrus. We'll forgive him.

Aneurin Barnard used some props to recreate Gina G's Ooh Aagh... Just a Little Bit:

True Blood actor Stephen Moyer – aka The Bard of Woking – covered The Jam's Down in the Tube Station at Midnight...

Shaun Dooley channelled Meat Loaf.

Lee Ingleby's take on Kylie Minogue's lucky is just genius:

Oops, former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia Did It Again...

Sara Cox Just Wants to Dance With Somebody.

Vlogger Carrie Hope Fletcher joined her Les Mis castmate Emma Kingston for a recital of Baby Got Back...

Advertisement

And last – but by no means least – here's Max Beesley performing... Humpty Dumpty. Thank you, internet.

Have you got your tickets to the Radio Times festival? Book now to see Poldark, Sherlock, Peaky Blinders, Grantchester, EastEnders and much, much more.