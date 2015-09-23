Actors are reciting pop songs like Shakespeare and the results are incredible
Amanda Abbington and Jason Watkins are among the famous faces tweeting videos of themselves performing lyrics in the style of the Bard with the hashtag #15secondShakespeare
Actors are reciting pop songs like they're Shakespearean verse. Why, you ask? Well, it all began with actor David Fynn who posted this recited soliloquy (which you may recognise as the lyrics to Fresh Prince of Bel Air).
It kicked off a trend – spearheaded by casting agent Amy Hubbard – with tweeters (mainly actors) nominating one another to summon their best diction, enunciation and emotional strife to deliver hit song lyrics in the style of the Bard. Suffice to say, it's produced some rather wonderful results.
There's Amanda Abbington reciting Pharell's Happy (and she's nominated partner Martin Freeman – we'll keep an eye out for his effort).
Her Sherlock co-star has drawn on his wealth of Shakespearean experience for this stirring number.
Mark Bonnar should win an Olivier for his rendition of Psy's Gangnam Style:
Sanjeev Bhaskar ran over the time limit for his take on Beatles song I Am The Walrus. We'll forgive him.
Aneurin Barnard used some props to recreate Gina G's Ooh Aagh... Just a Little Bit:
True Blood actor Stephen Moyer – aka The Bard of Woking – covered The Jam's Down in the Tube Station at Midnight...
Shaun Dooley channelled Meat Loaf.
Lee Ingleby's take on Kylie Minogue's lucky is just genius:
Oops, former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia Did It Again...
Sara Cox Just Wants to Dance With Somebody.
Vlogger Carrie Hope Fletcher joined her Les Mis castmate Emma Kingston for a recital of Baby Got Back...
And last – but by no means least – here's Max Beesley performing... Humpty Dumpty. Thank you, internet.