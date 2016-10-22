"Absolutely devastated" Laura Whitmore will not be dancing on Strictly tonight due to an injured ankle
She's been advised not to dance just hours before the live show
Laura Whitmore will not be performing on Strictly Come Dancing tonight due to an ankle injury she sustained earlier in the week.
It’s not yet clear how bad the injury is, but the TV presenter said the decision to not step on the dance-floor with partner Giovanni Pernice was “taken out of my hands” and “if it was my choice, I’d be on the dance floor doing my jive with Gio. This was by far my favourite dance."
She has been told to rest her ankle to not risk further damage.
This doesn’t, however, means she’s out of the competition. A Strictly spokesperson said: “As per the rules of Strictly Come Dancing - because Laura and Giovanni cannot dance on tonight’s show - they will receive a bye through to next week and the show will continue with a public vote as per usual. We wish Laura a very speedy recovery."
Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 6.35pm on BBC1