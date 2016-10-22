Laura Whitmore will not be performing on Strictly Come Dancing tonight due to an ankle injury she sustained earlier in the week.

Advertisement

It’s not yet clear how bad the injury is, but the TV presenter said the decision to not step on the dance-floor with partner Giovanni Pernice was “taken out of my hands” and “if it was my choice, I’d be on the dance floor doing my jive with Gio. This was by far my favourite dance."

She has been told to rest her ankle to not risk further damage.

This doesn’t, however, means she’s out of the competition. A Strictly spokesperson said: “As per the rules of Strictly Come Dancing - because Laura and Giovanni cannot dance on tonight’s show - they will receive a bye through to next week and the show will continue with a public vote as per usual. We wish Laura a very speedy recovery."

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 6.35pm on BBC1

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement