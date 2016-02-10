Aaron Paul to appear on The One Show, yo
The Breaking Bad star will join Alex Jones (and Matt Baker) on the sofa
Hollywood star Aaron Paul will be among the guests joining Alex Jones and Matt Baker on tonight's edition of The One Show.
While Paul is ostensibly there to plug his new movie Triple 9 – a heist caper also starring Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Woody Harrelson and Kate Winslet – we're sure there will also be the obligatory questions about the role that made his name: Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. So we are, of course, imagining the scene as looking something like the image above.
Meanwhile, Michael Mosley finds out about the medical hero who transformed Alexander Fleming’s chance discovery of penicillin into a lifesaving medicine and Michael Douglas (not the Hollywood star) will be looking to re-home 9,000 chickens.
Only on The One Show, yo?
The One Show is at 7pm on BBC1