The Netflix star popped up in a new promotional trailer for the second season of the quirky creation, based on the novels by Lemony Snicket, aka Daniel Handler. The video reveals that the new episodes will stream on Friday 20th March 2018.

The first season of this Netflix adaptation (which focussed on the first four novels in the series) was a massive success with critics and audiences alike.

Those eager for a taste of what’s to come in season two would do well to read books five to nine: The Austere Academy, Ersatz Elevator, Vile Village, Hostile Hospital and Carnivorous Carnival.

When is A Series of Unfortunate Events season two released on Netflix?

All episodes will stream from 30th March 2018