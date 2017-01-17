“We were backpacking in the Philippines and we got accosted and he got shot,” she explained.

“We were in quite an isolated place and unfortunately we were accosted and held up at gunpoint and for whatever reason, I don’t know why, they decided to shoot him.

"I witnessed everything obviously, but it's not a memory, it's just a black space. The next thing I know is someone helping me, and he’s gone," she said.

More like this

Viewers were shocked and heartbroken over Julie’s story…

It appears that Julie didn’t quite feel the spark with Dave, but they’ve decided to be friends.

Advertisement

First Dates Hotel continues next Monday at 10pm on Channel 4