He ran in, got down on one knee and produced a ring, telling her "I love you very much". The singer tearfully accepted and the crowd went wild.

Meanwhile, on British TV, it was like the whole thing never happened.

Instead, viewers saw Scott Mills and Mel Giedroyc joking that the UK's Lucie Jones was on voice rest and that's why she wouldn't agree to talk to them.

More like this

A BBC spokesperson has explained: “The marriage proposal took place in an advert break, as the BBC does not show adverts, it prepares extra content to run in its place. As the proposal was obviously a surprise the BBC could not have foreseen this."

Viewers got a bit upset.

Luckily you can now watch the proposal online. The broadcaster's spokesperson added: "We have made the proposal available on the BBC Eurovision website for fans to enjoy. Congratulations to the happy couple!"

And Graham Norton will surely be on high alert for any romance when the final airs on Saturday - who knows, maybe Jana's fiance will start a trend?

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest begins at 8pm on Saturday 13th May on BBC1