In a televised tribute to legendary sitcom director James Burrows, 5 of the 6 main cast members of Friends were all in the same room for a discussion on the show, their friendships, and Burrows himself. Here's the best moments from their (sort of) reunion:

1. Matthew Perry was there, despite the fact that he really wasn't

It turns out that Matthew Perry is quite the *serious* actor now — he couldn't be at the reunion special thanks to his new West End play, The End of Longing. But, the actor opened for the rest of his cast-mates via satellite, and made us miss him on the main stage's couch even more.

2. All of the Friends proved to the audience that they were still, in fact, friends

While Andy Cohen asked the gang questions on stage, they continually teased one another, both verbally and physically. Lisa Kudrow especially poked fun at her former co-stars throughout the night, including an exchange with David Schwimmer where she asked him whether or not he had auditioned with Burrows. When Schwimmer said that he had met with the director before he was cast, Kudrow quipped back "Ok, that's not auditioning."

3. The Friends all hung out off-set and watched the show

OK, we already knew this. But the cast discussed how, after the initial bonding period on the show, they would all get together at each other's apartments and watch the episodes as they went out during the first season. "Scenes you weren't in, you would watch and kind of try to think of ideas for one another," Matt LeBlanc said. "Everybody was really supportive of one another."

4. There was one question the friends had a difficult time responding to...

Andy Cohen, the evening's host, brought up one myth that has been circling around fan communities for years: did the cast have to sign agreements saying that they would not sleep with one another? The group awkwardly looked around and refused to confirm or deny — except for Lisa Kudrow who said "I was not asked to sign anything like that."

5. The three girls on the cast had a lunchtime tradition

While the cast bonded off-set relatively often, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston had an on-set tradition. "The three girls, we had lunch together every single day for 10 years," Cox said. "And we ate the same food." She went on to explain that they would eat a "Jennifer salad," and said that when it came to making salad, Aniston "had a way with it."

6. James Burrows let the cast use his dressing room for poker

During the early days of the show when the cast were still bonding, Burrows would lend them his large dressing room so that they could play poker together. Aniston mentioned that their games of poker eventually inspired one of the show's most popular episodes, adequately titled "The One with All the Poker."

7. The cast revealed what their favourite episodes were

Every Friends fan has their own favourite episode, but we've all wondered for years — what episodes are the Friends' favourites? LeBlanc said he was always fond of "The One With George Stephanopoulos," especially when Ross got "hit in the face with a puck." Cox cited "The One With The Blackout" as a personal favourite. Aniston didn't mention a specific episode, but said she always loved the ones that included "fat Monica and Rachel pre-nose job and Ross with his Afro."

8. One of fans' most burning questions was finally answered — how did the Friends afford that huge apartment?

For years people have wondered how someone like Rachel Green, who made her living as a waitress for much of the show's run, could afford such an enormous, luxurious apartment in New York City. The answer, as it turns out, is simple; "It's inherited from my grandmother," Cox explained. But LeBlanc had an even more interesting explanation — "Rent control! Hello?" he added.

9. And finally, Friends would not have existed – or succeeded – without James Burrows

"We would do anything for Jim Burrows." - Jennifer Aniston #MustSeeTV pic.twitter.com/54UYYf2tFh — NBC (@nbc) February 22, 2016

Despite all of the fun facts and tributes being made to the show throughout the special, the actors were all there for one reason — to recognise and pay tribute to James Burrows, one of the show's main directors. "He really gave us the opportunity of a lifetime, and probably the best 10 years of our acting careers that we will forever remember," Aniston told the audience.