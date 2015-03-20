Not quite there? Looking at the sunshine outside the office window, the dreary grey of your computer screen? Not to worry – here are eight videos that'll brighten up your day...

1. Tom Hiddleston singing. Because it's Tom Hiddleston singing.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsO418HUnKU

2. Benedict Cumberbatch winning at acceptance speeches by donning a pair of board shorts at this year's NTAs.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2gyYcJ6ItE

3. That day we met George Clooney. OK, this one might just make us happy and you jealous. But it's George. Just smile and nod along.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqXh_rmvHDc

4. The many reactions of Dr John Watson...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlBXQajNLGw

5. Girls... as told by kittens. Because what would the internet be without cat videos?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZ-SqU35sU0

6. That time Matt Smith thanked the Doctor Who fans.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goz0PcQW66o

7. The video that brought us Let it Go from Disney's Frozen as sung by various different Disney/Pixar characters.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjbPszSt5Pc

8. And given it’s the International Day of Happiness, the Star Wars cast dancing to Pharrell Williams’s Happy needs to be dusted off and brought out again after we posted it, er, yesterday…

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HvaFhUcm-4