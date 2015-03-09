Apparently, we should look out for the Running Man. This is a go-to O'Leary move. But what else will he dish up? Well, I think he could learn a few things from these sassy gentlemen...

The Pitt Point

If in doubt, Dermot can simply wave his hands around like he just doesn't care. Lycra optional.

The Smithy Shimmy

For when energy is low, Dermot should keep his arms low Matt Smith-style. Swish knee work is essential.

Snake hips

The Hiddle Wiggle is always a move worth stealing. And if he can make like Tom Hiddleston and stand on something, all the better for the cheering crowd.

The Brent Dance

Ain't no party like an Office party. If Dermot wants to end on a high, he need look no further than David Brent's signature moves.

DiCaprio funk

If this doesn't happen it's an opportunity well and truly missed, Dermot.

Keep it fresh

Dermot could go full Fresh Prince on the whole thing. Probably a move to do early on when energy is high...

Ready with Redmayne

Or Dermot could take inspiration from Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne and have a mini routine ready. Forgoing a backing track to sing yourself is ideal.

Dermot's Day of Dance kicks off on The One Show (from 7pm on BBC1) on Thursday, you can watch along live on the BBC Red Button and BBC Radio 2 will also follow the action as it happens.