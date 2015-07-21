512 (!) stars from the worlds of Drama, Entertainment, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Comedy, Food, News & Factual, Soap Operas and Sport will face off against each other in the coming month.

The format is simple: stars go up against each other in head to head polls, you vote for your favourite and the winner moves onto the next round.

The twist this year is that the field has been split up into genres. After every genre tournament is completed, the winner of each will go on to compete in a final tournament to decide who is the ultimate TV Champion.

Just think: Matt Smith vs Emilia Clarke vs Huw Edwards. Graham Norton vs Gary Lineker vs Ian McKellen. Your favourite television celebrity is here and they need your help.

Vote for your favourite and tell your friends. There are a whole galaxy of stars out there, but only one champion.

Play TV Champion 2015 now!