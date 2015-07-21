512 stars, 8 genres, millions of fans... but there can only be one TV Champion 2015
The winner is entirely up to you! Vote now...
Where were you when David Tennant knocked out Benedict Cumberbatch? Last August, fans across the world voted for their favourite stars in the original RadioTimes.com TV Champion. 126 celebrities, 64 matches and 9 million votes later, the nail-biting finale to the tournament saw Broadchurch defeat Sherlock. It was intense. "I was thrilled! Absolutely delighted!” Tennant told us. “But don't tell Benedict, whatever you do. Let's just keep that between us – you, me and the nine million..."
This year, we’re going bigger, we’re going international, we’re going completely out of our minds!
512 (!) stars from the worlds of Drama, Entertainment, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Comedy, Food, News & Factual, Soap Operas and Sport will face off against each other in the coming month.
The format is simple: stars go up against each other in head to head polls, you vote for your favourite and the winner moves onto the next round.
The twist this year is that the field has been split up into genres. After every genre tournament is completed, the winner of each will go on to compete in a final tournament to decide who is the ultimate TV Champion.
Just think: Matt Smith vs Emilia Clarke vs Huw Edwards. Graham Norton vs Gary Lineker vs Ian McKellen. Your favourite television celebrity is here and they need your help.
Vote for your favourite and tell your friends. There are a whole galaxy of stars out there, but only one champion.