Let’s break it down for you.

1. Daliso Chaponda

The Malawian comedian made waves as he secured Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer for this series, making sure he has a place in the live semi-finals.

Amanda said: "You were bloody hilarious. Self-deprecating, funny, relevant - laugh after laugh after laugh. It just kept coming. And I really want you to win the entire series. I think you could and I think you have a golden future."

Cracking jokes about single life and Britain’s disappointing financial crisis, he tickled the funnybones of the entire crowd – so we just can’t wait to see what gags he has lined up next.

2. Josephine Lee

29-year-old magician Josephine had us all scratching our heads with her atmospheric illusions, which involved levitating lamps, hiding them under sheets and then revealing that it was HER under one of the sheets all along.

Nope, we’re not sure how she pulled it off either – but if you check out the video again above, you might have a chance of solving the mystery.

3. Ryan Tracey

While he wasn’t the only record-breaker on the night (shoutout to Hagrid the sausage-scoffing dog), Ryan’s blindfolded balloon-sculpting was one of the tenser and more exciting acts of the night.

Not bad for a trick usually performed by out-of-work actors at children’s birthday parties.

