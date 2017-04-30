3 auditions you need to watch again from Britain's Got Talent 2017 episode 3
Classic comedians, exciting balloon animals and marvellous magic
Another week, another slew of weird and wonderful acts auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent.
This time around we had dancing monarchs, record-making balloon sculpture and mind-bending magic – but which acts are worth watching again? And if you missed the episode, which were the big acts worth catching up on?
Let’s break it down for you.
1. Daliso Chaponda
The Malawian comedian made waves as he secured Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer for this series, making sure he has a place in the live semi-finals.
Amanda said: "You were bloody hilarious. Self-deprecating, funny, relevant - laugh after laugh after laugh. It just kept coming. And I really want you to win the entire series. I think you could and I think you have a golden future."
Cracking jokes about single life and Britain’s disappointing financial crisis, he tickled the funnybones of the entire crowd – so we just can’t wait to see what gags he has lined up next.
2. Josephine Lee
29-year-old magician Josephine had us all scratching our heads with her atmospheric illusions, which involved levitating lamps, hiding them under sheets and then revealing that it was HER under one of the sheets all along.
Nope, we’re not sure how she pulled it off either – but if you check out the video again above, you might have a chance of solving the mystery.
3. Ryan Tracey
While he wasn’t the only record-breaker on the night (shoutout to Hagrid the sausage-scoffing dog), Ryan’s blindfolded balloon-sculpting was one of the tenser and more exciting acts of the night.
Not bad for a trick usually performed by out-of-work actors at children’s birthday parties.
Britain's Got Talent airs at 8.00pmpm on Saturdays on ITV