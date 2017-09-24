Watch all the acts who made a big impression in week four of X Factor auditions:

Alisah Bonaobra

The absolute star of the night was Alisah Bonaobra.

Nicole Scherzinger was left in floods of tears, telling Alisah: "I am crying because I come from very humble beginnings as well. You're just gorgeous, you're just this tiny little thing with this voice given from God, this unbelievable gift blowing everybody away."

The 22-year-old flew in from the Philippines especially to audition, scraping together enough cash from her supporters to give herself a shot at the big time. Back at home she performs at weddings and supports her seven siblings by selling food at the side of the road and singing at weddings.

It's clear how much this means to her - and luckily she has the talent to go a long way in this competition. Will The X Factor change her life?

Slavko Kalezic

Louis Walsh bumped into Slavko Kalezic when he competed for Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev earlier this year, and casually mentioned he should try out for The X Factor - so of course Slavko jumped on a plane to the UK to give it a go.

The former Eurovision hopeful delivered a plait-swinging performance to Beyonce's End of Time, and it certainly made Louis, Sharon and Nicole laugh. Simon's eyes practically rolled into the back of his head, but you could see he was enjoying it really.

"Simon, I know this guy. We met in a faraway country," Louis explained. "We met in the Ukraine, at the Eurovision… I was there with an artist and Slavko was representing Montenegro."

"I saw him backstage and I said, 'You should do X Factor'. I thought he would do very well so I told him he should come and audition for this show."

The pair even revealed they exchanged numbers - ooooo.

Scarlett Lee

Make up artist Scarlett Lee started watching The X Factor when she was seven, and now she's 19 she is ready to have a go for herself. Has The X Factor really been going for that long? Soon we'll reach the point when the show is older than most of the contestants. Weird thought.

Simon Cowell was really in a bit of a funk for Scarlett's audition, cutting her off when she gave R Kelly's Ignition too much of a remix ("this was too annoying - can you stop going into these weird ad libs?").

Luckily, Scarlett had another song up her sleeve: Andra Day's Rise Up. But it still wasn't smooth sailing - in fact, she only narrowly got three "yesses" when Simon took a "leap of faith".

Will Scarlett survive bootcamp?

