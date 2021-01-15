Who is on The Last Leg this week?

Popular topical comedy series The Last Leg is back on our screens for 2021, with another string of guests set to join Adam, Alex and Josh for a comical look at the past seven days.

As usual, there will be a number of famous faces appearing alongside the presenting trio each week – read on for everything you need to know about who’s appearing tonight.

Which guests are on The Last Leg tonight?

This week sees comedians Sue Perkins, comedian Munya Chawawa and Rose Matafeo join the regular hosts to disect the week.

Sue Perkins

Perkins is a well-known face to TV fans, having appeared extensively on our screens both by herself and as part of a double act with Mel Giedroyc. Perhaps her most famous role remains being, alongside Mel, one of the original hosts of The Great British Bake Off, while other TV credits have included regular appearances on a host of panel shows including QI.

Munya Chawawa

Comedian Chuwawa has earned a big following of fans in part due to a string of viral comedy sketches on social media, in which he plays an assortment of characters including newsreader Barty Crease and the UK’s first posh drill rapper Unknown P. He’s also an experienced presenter, having hosted on Reprezent Radio for four years.

Rose Matafeo

Getty

New Zealander Matafeo first entered the spotlight as a writer and performer on late-night comedy sketch show Funny Girls in her homeland and has since appeared on a number of comedy shows in the UK. Her TV credits include spots on Hypothetical, Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier and Taskmaster, in which she was a contestant on series 9.

The Last Leg hosts

While the guests change on a weekly basis, The Last Leg’s hosts have stayed constant since the show first aired in 2012, with Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe having each appeared in all twenty previous series.

Adam Hills

Lead host Hills began his comedy career in his native Australia, hosting music quiz show Spicks and Specks and talk show Adam Hills Tonight, before moving to the UK. Since his move, he’s appeared on a number of comedy shows as well as presenting The Last Leg.

Alex Brooker

Brooker came to prominence after entering Channel 4’s Half a Million Quid Talent Search, which aimed to find disabled talent for coverage of the 2012 Summer Paralympic Games, and started appearing on The Last Leg soon after. He’s also appeared on a number of other popular comedy shows and in 2014 co-presented the first series of The Jump.

Josh Widdicombe

ITV

Stand-up comic Widdicombe has become one of the nation’s best-loved comedians and has appeared regularly on a number of popular shows. Aside from The Last Leg gig, TV highlights include appearing in his own BBC Three sitcom Josh, hosting the Dave panel show Hypothetical and winning the first season of Taskmaster in 2015.

The Last Leg airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.