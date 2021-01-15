Exclusive – Lou Sanders speaks out about fronting Unforgivable with Mel Giedroyc: “There’s hardly any comedy shows with two women”

Having appeared on the likes of Taskmaster (which she won), QI, Would I Lie To You, 8 out 10 Cats and many more, Lou Sanders is no stranger to panel shows.

And now, the comedian, who cut her teeth at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, is set to co-host her very own. Well, at least that’s how she likes to define her role on Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable. Giedroyc, who fronts the upcoming entry to Dave’s comedy panel show slate, thinks “the PA” is more accurate.

“I’ll come up with celebrity facts of other people who’ve done bad things, or maybe what legislation might be around that,” Sanders told RadioTimes.com. “I pop up with the facts or maybe just comment sometimes.”

The show sees some of the nations favourite comedians and best-known celebs compete to prove they are the most “unforgivable” person in the room. They confess to all sorts of sins, including unseemly behaviour, twisted lies and even legal transgressions.

In Sanders case, this includes dropping a cat out of a window. “I wasn’t a psychopath, I was just really little and I was told cats have nine lives so I was putting that to the test.”

“Some of the stories are quite sweet and tame,” she adds. “Some of them are, you know, awful! But hopefully the audience has got the wherewithal to think, ‘We’ve all done bad things.’ You know, it’s not a black and white world.”

The comedian also opened up about the lack of female comedians on comedy shows, stating: “There’s hardly any comedy shows with two women. It’s insane the way people don’t trust women to host shows and if they do, they anchor them with men.

“Women are over half the population. What do you think will happen if we host a show together, we’ll have our periods? It’s ridiculous,” she continued.

“Women are funny; they’re really funny. Someone was talking to me about the three male hosts of a certain panel show recently and saying how brilliant they are and I was like, ‘Yes they are brilliant because they’ve been given the chance to fail upwards over years.’

“Women are so rarely given that chance. Mel and Sue [Perkins] have said they were given the time to learn live on Light Lunch and it was such a fluke for them, but that’s so unusual. So yes, my point is, UKTV take risks and they grow talent and no other channel is putting two women on a comedy show and I’m delighted to be part of that.”

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable airs on Tuesdays at 10pm from 2nd February on Dave. Looking for what to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide.