And this split in opinion continued throughout the episode, with viewers disagreeing on how well the judging panel worked, how Gary Barlow seemed and even how well the new format worked (with its long walkway of stars used to represent the judges’ scores).

So to some Gary Barlow was the perfect judge, to others he was the worst kind of old boyfriend.

Some loved the new judges, some thought they needed more experience.

And the format in general…got pretty mixed reviews as well.

Still, by the end a unified consensus had formed about the show’s quality.

Just kidding – people still seemed fairly split down the middle.

Going to watch Let It Shine again next week. Or maybe find a 10 mile long blackboard that I can drag my fingernails down. — Martin Cremin (@MartinCrem) January 7, 2017

Oh well, at least there’s one thing everyone COULD agree on – that West End performer Jason was the hit of the night.

So it looks like when it comes down to it, we can strip away the debate and agree this entertainment series is all about the power of the voice.

Hey, wait a minute…

Let it Shine continues on BBC1 next Saturday at 7.00pm