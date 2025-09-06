England have been drawn alongside Saturday's visitors, Albania, Latvia, and Serbia, who they face on Tuesday, and have opened up a healthy lead at the top of the table – though a number of the teams below them have a game in hand.

The hosts have won all seven of their previous meetings with Andorra, who are bottom of the group without a point and 172 places below them in the world rankings, but struggled to a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this year.

Anything less than another win would be deemed a disaster for Tuchel's side but fans will want to see a much-improved performance as well as next summer's World Cup edges closer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Andorra on TV and online.

When is England v Andorra?

England v Andorra will take place on Saturday 6th September 2025.

England v Andorra kick-off time

England v Andorra will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is England v Andorra on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Albania on ITV1 from 4pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream England v Andorra online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Andorra on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

