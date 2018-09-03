Mr Burton announced the news on Twitter, adding that he was excited and nervous to take the helm.

"Tomorrow's a BIG DAY as I very proudly (and also excitedly and nervously) take the reins as Headteacher at Thornhill Community Academy," he wrote. "LET'S DO THIS."

He was congratulated by former headteacher Jonny Mitchell, who also featured in the 2013 award-winning series.

Burton was a fan-favourite during the show's run in autumn 2013, and was lauded for his work with Musharaf Asghar, a student struggling with a stammer.

The Huddersfield Daily Examiner reports that he delivered a rousing message to his students and staff upon taking up the mantle."

"We have two very simple rules that any person who steps into the Academy abides by, and that we fundamentally believe are of the upmost importance: work hard, and be nice," he said, adding that his goal was for Thornhill to become an 'outstanding' Academy.