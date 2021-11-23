EastEnders reveals Christmas storylines as a double wedding turns sour

Secrets will come out this Christmas in Albert Square, according to a brand new storyline reveal for EastEnders.

This year, there’s plenty of reasons for Walford residents to feel festive, with Christmas on the way and not one, but two couples set to tie the knot under the snow.

In this year’s Christmas special, Denise Fox and Jack Branning, and Chelsea Fox and Gray Atkins will be getting ready for their yuletide nuptials – but it might not be all wedded bliss, with the sinister tease that “Albert Square is home to many secrets and plenty of residents desperate to reveal the truth over the turkey”.

Will this finally be the moment the dark truth about Gray comes out?

The synopsis continues: “The Trueman-Foxes are celebrating love with Denise, Jack, Chelsea and Gray heading towards wedded bliss but with Whitney following her gut instinct and Kim anxious to expose Phil’s crimes, the journey towards winter wedding joy is set to be icy. Rocky is spending his Christmas with Kathy and Sonia, he’s grown fond of his ‘daughter’ but keeping up appearances is taking its toll and an unwanted guest threatens to spoil more than just the dinner.”

Elsewhere, the teaser continues: “Janine is firmly on the naughty list this year and will do whatever it takes to make sure she remains in the spotlight. Is the sudden Christmas spirit her way of giving Scarlett the day she deserves, or will Mrs Claus become Mrs Claws as Janine craves attention from elsewhere? Phil and Kat face a bumpy road in the countdown to their first Christmas together as Sharon leans on Phil for support.”

EastEnders recently named its brand new executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, who will take over the reins of BBC One’s flagship soap series from Jon Sen.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Walford to work with the hugely talented team on a British institution that, for more than three decades, has given us some of the most memorable moments in popular culture,” Clenshaw commented. “Becoming the custodian of one of Britain’s greatest dramas is a huge honour.”

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.