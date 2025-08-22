From creator R Scott Gemmill (ER, NCIS: Los Angeles), The Pitt follows a team of doctors and nurses as they navigate a host of challenges in a Pittsburgh hospital emergency room, with the action unfolding in real time.

Noah Wyle leads the cast of the series as Dr Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch, while Katherine LaNasa, Shawn Hatosy, Taylor Dearden, Patrick Ball, Isa Briones, Fiona Dourif, Supriya Ganesh, Shabana Azeez and Gerran Howell also star.

Shawn Hatosy and Noah Wyle in The Pitt. Warrick Page/Max

Alongside Morris, other new additions to season 2 include Sepideh Moafi as a series regular, and Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Charles Baker, Irene Choi and Lawrence Robinson in recurring roles.

Gemmill previously revealed that the second season will pick up 10 months after the events of season 1's finale and take place over "Fourth of July weekend" during a day-long shift.

"Nine, basically 10 months later gives a lot of room for us to have developed a few stories in the interim, and catch up with everyone," she told TV Line.

Season 2 is currently in production and is set air in January 2026.

