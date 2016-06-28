You can now be sorted into the houses of JK Rowling's American wizarding school Ilvermorney
Are you Horned Serpent, Wampus, Thunderbird or Pukwudgie?
Obviously you've known for years whether you're in Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin or Hufflepuff – but now you've got four new Houses to base your identity on.
Pottermore has just made it possible to be sorted into the houses of American wizarding school Ilvermorney, Horned Serpent, Wampus, Thunderbird and Pukwudgie.
They feature in Harry Potter prequel movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which explores magic in the United States, and Rowling has even written some background on the history of magic in North America.
The Ilvermorney sorting quiz features questions similar to the Hogwarts sorting quiz, but is based around enchanted carvings – which form the basis of the ceremony – rather than a hat, with more mystical, philosophical questions to answer.
"Where will the enchanted carvings place you?" it asks mysteriously as the magical process begins here...