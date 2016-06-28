They feature in Harry Potter prequel movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which explores magic in the United States, and Rowling has even written some background on the history of magic in North America.

The Ilvermorney sorting quiz features questions similar to the Hogwarts sorting quiz, but is based around enchanted carvings – which form the basis of the ceremony – rather than a hat, with more mystical, philosophical questions to answer.

"Where will the enchanted carvings place you?" it asks mysteriously as the magical process begins here...