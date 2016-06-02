WTLF?! The Night Manager is the BBC show most "worth the licence fee" say viewers
The TV Licensing company has been doing some research on social media
An analysis of social media by the TV Licensing company has revealed the shows that most viewers think are worth the cost of the Licence Fee (basically, they counted up how many people on Twitter said a show was "worth the Licence fee").
BBC1 drama The Night Manager – where you got Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston for free – was the show most worth the Licence Fee, with 492 mentions of the phrase "worth the Licence Fee", while natural history series The Hunt was in close pursuit with 403 WTLFs.
Happy Valley also got plenty of mentions, as did Strictly. This pictorial breakdown of the results is handy (if not quite worth the Licence Fee).
Funny how only BBC shows are on the list isn't it?