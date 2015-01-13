UK, US and German subscribers to Amazon's on-demand streaming service, Prime Instant Video, will be able to watch the series next year. No plot or casting details have been announced yet.

Roy Price, vice president of Amazon Studios, hailed the signing as a coup for the company.

“Woody Allen is a visionary creator who has made some of the greatest films of all-time, and it’s an honour to be working with him on his first television series,” Price said.

“From Annie Hall to Blue Jasmine, Woody has been at the creative forefront of American cinema and we couldn’t be more excited to premiere his first TV series exclusively on Prime Instant Video next year.”

Allen added: “I don’t know how I got into this. I have no ideas and I’m not sure where to begin. My guess is that Roy Price will regret this.”