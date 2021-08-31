Wolfe: release date, cast, trailer and latest news for Sky Max crime drama

Sky has confirmed the release date for Wolfe (styled ‘WOLFE’), its new “feel-good” crime drama series “with an unforgettable forensic family” at its heart.

Penned by Paul Abbott (Shameless, No Offence), the drama takes its title from lead character and “forensic powerhouse” Professor Wolfe Kinteh (played by Babou Ceesay), a forensic pathologist who’s best summed up as half genius, half liability.

According to Sky, “each week Wolfe is propelled to a myriad of compelling locations, to piece together the parts (literally in most cases) of another outlandish and unconventional investigation. His team will face exploding vehicles, buildings…. and even bodies, doing anything to unearth the insidious truth behind these crimes. One thing is for sure though, they won’t be doing it in a way anybody expected.”

Wolfe release date

All episodes of WOLFE will be available on Sky Max and NOW from Friday 10th September 2021.

WOLFE is produced by AbbottVision and is directed by Adrian Shergold and Sean Spencer.

Wolfe cast

The series focuses on a forensic pathologist, Professor Wolfe Kinteh, who is played by Babou Ceesay.

Speaking of his lead role in this new comedy, Ceesay said: “I can’t wait for the viewers to meet WOLFE. Paul Abbott has poured his unique take on humanity into this complicated, fascinating character.

“I loved every minute of bringing him to life and working with the incredible cast and crew. It’s been an extraordinary experience creating the show and viewers are in for a fun and enigmatic journey.”

Ceesay is joined by an outstanding ensemble cast, made up of Amanda Abbington, Natalia Tena, Adam Long, Naomi Yang, Talitha Wing, Shaniqua Okwok and Christine Tremarco.

Wolfe trailer

You can watch the trailer for Wolfe here.

All episodes of WOLFE will be available on Sky Max and NOW from Friday 10th September 2021.