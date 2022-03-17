Doctor Who's Sacha Dhawan, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Sian Reese-Williams (Line of Duty), Juliet Stevenson (Bend It Like Beckham) and Owen Teale (Line of Duty) also star in the six-part series.

The BBC has revealed the cast for the new crime thriller Wolf, based on Mo Hayder's acclaimed Jack Caffery novels , with Ukweli Roach (Humans, The Midwich Cuckoos) taking the lead.

The synopsis reads: "DI Jack Caffery is a young man searching for himself. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the nineties, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others, but at what cost?

"In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it’s a thrilling, nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time."

"I’m honoured to be taking on the role of Jack Caffery in Wolf," Roach said. "Megan Gallagher has brought Mo Hayder’s dark storylines into focus in a way that will be challenging, but also every actor’s dream. I can’t wait to bring Jack to life."

English actor Roach is best known for his portrayal of Dr Robert Borden in US crime drama Blindspot.

Dhawan, known for his role as The Master in Doctor Who, will play DI Honey, while Rheon has been cast as DS Molina.

Reese-Williams is DI Maia Lincoln, a woman with a case to prove, Stevenson is Matilda Anchor-Ferrers, an intelligent yet neurotic housewife, and Teale plays Oliver Anchor-Ferrers, Matilda’s wealthy and well-connected husband.

Wolf is produced by Hartswood Films (Sherlock, Dracula) and written and adapted by Megan Gallagher (Borderliner, Suspicion).

