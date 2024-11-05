Wolf Hall star Damian Lewis is on the cover of this week's Radio Times
Damian Lewis on why he relishes playing "un-woke" Henry VIII as Hilary Mantel's epic returns to TV - plus director Peter Kosminsky: "I have been living and breathing this for 10 years."
It's hard to believe that it's almost 10 years since Wolf Hall arrived on TV. The BAFTA-winning drama was adapted from the first two books in Hilary Mantel's trilogy (Wolf Hall and Bringing Up the Bodies) based on the court of Henry VIII. It starred Damian Lewis as the king and Mark Rylance as his advisor and confidant, Thomas Cromwell.
It was a critical success, although I seem to remember some readers writing in about scenes shot by director Peter Kosminsky in nothing but candlelight being a little gloomy regardless of historical accuracy...
Now the final part of the trilogy, The Mirror and the Light, arrives on BBC One. In this week's issue, read our chat with Kosminsky and Lewis in which they reveal how Mantel worked closely with them right up until her death. It's a great reminder that brilliant drama can still be watched on the BBC in the age of big-budget streamers.
To mark Remembrance Sunday, and as a tribute to all veterans, we have an engaging interview with Gunner Roy Quinton, who fought in Italy during the Second World War. In this time of global conflict, his testament is truly poignant.
