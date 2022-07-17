Witness No. 3 exclusive clip gives tense first-look at Channel 5 drama

The drama follows Jodie, a single mum who inadvertently becomes the significant witness in a murder enquiry and also facing a campaign of intimidation.

Brand-new Channel 5 thriller Witness No. 3 starts on Monday and, based on an exclusive first-look clip for RadioTimes.com , it seems set to be a nerve-racking watch.

In the clip we see exactly what that looks like, with a It begins with a series of strange text messages, memes and links to her phone. As her paranoia grows, a local gang silently threatening Jodie from outside her home.

You can watch the full exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com right here.

In the clip Jodie is seen calling one of the gang members as they stand outside her flat, saying: "I won't let you scare me off. I'm signing the statement." The gang then leave, but there's very much a sense that things are far from over.

The series stars Nina Toussaint-White as Jodie, while Sion Daniel Young plays PC Ivan Barkas, the police officer assigned to protect Jodie. The rest of the cast includes Clare Dunne, Sue Johnston, Cole Martin and Ruaridh Mollica.

Seb Cardwell, Channel 5's Deputy Director of Programmes previously called the series: “a gripping addition to our 2022 slate" and a "must watch", with this tense first-look now certainly suggesting it will bring the thrill-factor.

In the trailer for the series, which was released last week, Jodie is told that "an eye witness testimony like yours could make or break this case", while another voice tells her "these guys are gonna kill you, you don't fight these people". The synopsis for the series asks: "How far are you prepared to go, to do the right thing?".

Witness No. 3 starts 18th July 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Drama hub or check out our TV Guide.

