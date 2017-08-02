Troubled young Teresa (Tanya Reynolds) attempted an overdose but her life was eventually saved following a showdown with her Dad, Iain Glen’s long dead chef Leo, in some kind of purgatorial waiting room.

Her incestuous passion for her brother Michael (Ruairi O’Connor), wasn’t anything of the sort anyway. Yes, they had sex, but he wasn’t her brother after all. That honour went to Gina’s former lover, the mysterious biker James (Risteard Cooper), who popped up in episode three.

Not only did he reveal that he was Teresa’s Pa, he actually discovered his long-lost daughter post-suicide attempt, so probably saved her life as well as creating it. See, I said it was neat.

And the feud between Dawn French’s Gina (Leo’s ex wife, below) and Emilia Fox’s Sam (wife number two) fizzled away by the close. Various financial plotlines resolved themselves into one neat package: it eventually made business sense for them to team up, using Sam’s business acumen and Gina’s cooking expertise to try and make a success of the ailing Penrose Hotel.

Oh, and Sheila Hancock as Sam’s mum Mimi didn’t go through with her assisted suicide – she returned from Switzerland in tip top health and raring to go.

Still, with the two women now running the Penrose things are also rather tastily set up for a second series should Sky have the appetite for it.

The broadcaster insists that no decision has been made on the lush and escapist drama, written by Mr Selfridge scribe Dan Sefton. But the broadcaster has not yet ruled out a second run.

It also seems the cast are keen, according to sources. And that includes Iain Glen, despite the fact that his character Leo carked it at the end of episode one and narrated much of the drama from beyond the grave.

“I could definitely see another series of Delicious,” he told RadioTimes.com. "It reaches its finale as in all good dramas with enough conclusions and hopefully enough question marks. If I was asked I would happily go back to more of it.

“The narrator aspect of it gives dramatic legroom to see Leo introduced in different places even after death. It is something I would happily do.”