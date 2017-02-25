Not everyone was quite as lucky, of course – check here to find out who. But the question on the lips of viewers who made it this far is, will there be a second series?

The BBC tells RadioTimes.com that no decision has yet been made on whether they will recommission the drama but that it has not been ruled out.

According to sources, slightly disappointing ratings may be a factor in the decision as well as the future availability of lead cast members such as Hardy, Tom Hollander and Stephen Graham.

More like this

The drama has received a largely positive critical response but the size of its audience has flagged slightly over the course of the eight-part run.

According to the overnight figures, the series opened with 4.8 million but by the penultimate episode that had fallen by 1.5 million to 3.29 million.

However the BBC iPlayer figures have been better, with the first episode generating 2.8 million requests alone, making it the second-most popular show for catch-up viewing in January.

Before the series aired writer Steven Knight said he would be keen on making more and had imagined that Taboo could run for at least three series.

He told RadioTimes.com: "We think it has got a two and a three certainly, that’s the plan,” Knight told RadioTimes.com. “After that who knows? This series is eight parts – it’s a lot of time."

Advertisement

Knight was unavailable for a comment about whether this remains his plan. But sources close to the writer have said that he is still keen to bring the show back for more...